CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Today will be sunny to partly cloudy and not quite as breezy. It will still be chilly out there, but temps will be up about 5+° from yesterday with highs around 50°.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Temps will fall into the 40s in the city with 30s across our suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a little rain into the afternoon. Highs will be around 50° again.

(Credit: CBS2)

Rain will then overspread the area tomorrow night into Saturday; gusty winds will fill in on Saturday, too. Rainfall amounts are still in question, but .5-2″ seems reasonable at this point with the higher amounts east. That said, localized flooding will be possible. Also, there is the potential for a little snow N&W, so that will need to be monitored, as well.

Comments

Leave a Reply