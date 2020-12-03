Today will be sunny to partly cloudy and not quite as breezy. It will still be chilly out there, but temps will be up about 5+° from yesterday with highs around 50°.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Temps will fall into the 40s in the city with 30s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a little rain into the afternoon. Highs will be around 50° again.

Rain will then overspread the area tomorrow night into Saturday; gusty winds will fill in on Saturday, too. Rainfall amounts are still in question, but .5-2″ seems reasonable at this point with the higher amounts east. That said, localized flooding will be possible. Also, there is the potential for a little snow N&W, so that will need to be monitored, as well.