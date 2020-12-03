HAWTHORNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car drove into the side of a house on Thursday afternoon.
As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, both the driver and car passenger were being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The family who lives at the residence was home at the time. None of them were injured.
Emergency responders were seen trying to get the car out of the side of the house.
A fire department official told Bauman the car was 90% inside the basement of the two-story home on Goffle Hill Road in Hawthorne. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. and CBS2 has learned the driver and passenger, both men in their 60s, were heading south when the driver started feeling lightheaded. The passenger later told officials the driver passed out.
Officials said the driver reported he had some kind of a medical procedure earlier in the morning.
“He was telling us on the way out he doesn’t remember too much as it happened,” the official said.
Emergency crews were expected to be at the scene for several hours trying to remove the vehicle. Officials said the family that lives at the home will not be able to stay in their home Thursday night.
