NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A coronavirus outbreak at a New Jersey hospital has forced the transfer of some patients.

CBS2 has confirmed that 40 employees at Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some ambulances were diverted to other emergency rooms.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

The hospital is part of the Hackensack Meridian Health network.

It says patient care has not been impacted, the hospital has adequate staffing and is following rigorous safety protocols.

“This includes increased daily COVID-19 testing of team members in any of our units with a greater probability or incidence of confirmed cases. Greater surveillance of team members better enables us to identify those who are asymptomatic but test positive and ensure they rest at home,” Hackensack Meridian Health told CBS2 in a statement. “Yes, we have temporarily gone on divert at Palisades Medical Center. Hospitals regularly go on divert, even in non-COVID times. A divert status is done for four hours to decompress the volume and to assess the situation to ensure we continue to provide high-quality care for our patients.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.