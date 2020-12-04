Comments
MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A four foot tall bronze statue has vanished from a Long Island park.
Now police are searching for a suspect.
The statue once soared on top of the granite base and plaque at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.
Police say the eagle was stolen back on Nov. 13 sometime after 7 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers. You can do so anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or via their website. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
