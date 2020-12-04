Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after suspects were caught on camera stealing dozens of coats from two Burlington Coat Factory stores in the Bronx.
The NYPD says six people stole 24 coats from a store on Third Avenue in the Melrose Section back on Oct. 28.
Three days later, police say, nine people used suitcases to steal 56 coats from a store on Baychester Avenue.
So far, no arrests have been made in either incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
