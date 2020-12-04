Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – There’s some economic relief for residents in Connecticut as the COVID pandemic continues to impact jobs.
Gov. Ned Lamont just signed an executive order.
It allows the state’s Department of Labor to give lost wage assistance to 38,000 people who were earning less than $100 per week between July 25 and Sept. 5.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Coronavirus Vaccine FAQ From The CDC
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You In NYC
- Check NYC Testing Line Wait Times
- Resources: Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Health Experts Stress Need To Fight ‘Mask Exhaustion’
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Notices for those workers will start going out next week.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: