HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – There’s some economic relief for residents in Connecticut as the COVID pandemic continues to impact jobs.

Gov. Ned Lamont just signed an executive order.

It allows the state’s Department of Labor to give lost wage assistance to 38,000 people who were earning less than $100 per week between July 25 and Sept. 5.

Notices for those workers will start going out next week.

