NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young man was rushed to the hospital on Friday afternoon after getting shot while driving a car on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn.

Police are investigating and trying to track down the shooter, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

The incident created quite a mess, with traffic backed up on a wet afternoon. It appears the driver who was shot crashed his vehicle into other cars along Geneva Loop and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Video shows the damage left behind. A black BMW was seen peppered with bullets, leaving marks on both the driver’s front and back doors.

Authorities said the 22-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on the Belt Parkway when someone opened fire. He then managed to get off the parkway at Exit 13 before crashing and hitting at least two parked vehicles.

One one those vehicles, believed to be driven by the victim, also had its airbags deploy because of the hard collision.

The victim was shot once in the back and taken to Brookdale Hospital, according to investigators.

He is expected to recover.

There was no immediate release of a description of the shooter or shooter’s vehicle.

Officials suggested taking an alternate route if you need to come to the area.