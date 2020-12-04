NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday announced Margaret Forgione will serve as acting commissioner of the Department of Transportation when Polly Trottenberg officially steps away on Dec. 11.
Forgione has 26 years of experience in the department and is the DOT’s current chief operations officer.
“Margaret Forgione has the experience and vision to build on the agency’s extraordinary reimagining of public space throughout our fight against COVID-19,” said de Blasio is a statement on the appointment. “I look forward to working with her on Vision Zero street safety, accessibility, and the continued expansion of cycling and bus access.”
Trottenberg announced her resignation on Nov. 23. She has been tapped to join the Biden-Harris presidential transition team as part of an 18-member transportation panel.
