NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council is set to meet Friday to discuss, and potentially finalize, a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Councilmembers will be joined by health and patient advocates, hospital officials and representatives from Pfizer around 10 a.m.

While city officials have said the vaccine will be distributed fairly – including to the 27 hardest hit communities – there is confusion surrounding exactly how many doses will be available.

The city says it will receive more than 465,000 doses in December. More than 250,000 will come from Pfizer on Dec. 15. More than 211,000 will come from Moderna on Dec. 22.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he doesn’t expect the city to have any “leftover” doses once the vaccines are administered.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a leftover problem. I think we can say that, I think there’s going to be, honestly, a tremendous need, a tremendous interest,” said the mayor.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said nursing home residents and staff, as well as frontline healthcare workers will get priority.

The Food and Drug Administration will likely consider emergency use approval of Pfizer’s vaccine next week.

