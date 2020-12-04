By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

You’ll want to make sure you have the rain gear if you’re heading out tonight, as we’ll have some showers on and off through the evening. A better bet for rain will be overnight and especially into early Saturday morning, so be careful if you’re out and about. It’ll be a raw & chilly night with temps in the mid 40s in the City and in the upper 30s in the ‘burbs, so you’ll wanna dress for warmth too.

Saturday will start soggy with periods of rain, possibly heavy at times. It’ll also get pretty breezy too, especially along the coast. We’re not expecting the super powerful & destructive winds that we had on Monday, but a wind-driven rain with gusts up to 45 mph is lousy any way you cut it.

The good news is that the storm exits pretty quickly Saturday afternoon with the chance for some sunshine west of the Hudson. Farther north & east though it’ll stay rainy through sunset…and there could even be some wet snow mixing in well north and east….stay tuned!