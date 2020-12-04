NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County is kicking off a campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 once it’s available.

The campaign is in response to recent polls that found as many as half of Americans have concerns about the vaccine.

Nassau County officials said the “We Can Do It, Nassau” campaign is meant to promote confidence in the vaccine and get communities ready.

“We’ll stress the importance of vaccines in order to get back to normal, to keep our economies open, not just to prevent further restrictions, to get rid of the restrictions that we have, to get our kids back in school,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

The campaign pays tribute to “Rosie the Riveter,” the cultural icon who represented women working in factories and shipyards during WWII.

Meanwhile, Facebook says it plans to remove misinformation about coronavirus vaccines from its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

That includes false claims debunked by public health experts and conspiracy theories about vaccine safety, ingredients or side effects.

Previously, Facebook made vaccine misinformation posts less visible, but stopped short of removing them.

