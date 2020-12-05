Comments
By Mark McIntyre
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a super soggy start to Sunday, things were much drier in the evening, but it sure is chilly.
Expect mainly clear skies overnight, and gusty northwest winds will bring in even colder air. It’ll feel like the 10s and 20s when you wake up Monday.
Despite abundant sunshine Monday, it’ll still be blustery, with temperatures barely reaching 40 in the city. It will feel more like the upper 20s due to the winds, so bundle up! Expect a near repeat to start the work week on Monday, as temps will struggle to reach 40, even with blue skies.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: