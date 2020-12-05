JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the death of a Jersey City woman who was found with a gunshot wound inside a liquor store.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday inside a store near Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue.
The woman, who authorities later identified as Aieshia McFadden, 36, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead less than an hour later.
The liquor store is not far from the kosher grocery store where three victims were shot to death in Dec. 2019.
The shooting is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or click here to leave an anonymous tip.
