Comments
By Mark McIntyre
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a blustery finish to the weekend with the sunshine not really helping with the temperature. Skies will remain clear and it’ll stay a bit breezy overnight, with wind chills in the teens and 20s once again, so bundle up!
Monday will be cold once again with temps only in the upper 30s, but with a bit less of a breeze. There will also be a few more clouds from a storm passing well to our south, but overall it’ll be another dry day.
Tuesday will be the final brisk day of the week, with temps near 40, and we’ll enjoy a bit of a warm-up heading into the late week and weekend as temps will reach the low 50s by Friday.
