NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of New York City’s youngest students will head back into their classrooms this week.

Elementary, 3-K and Pre-K schools will resume in person learning on Monday.

District 75 special education students will return to class on Thursday.

Students attending in person will now be required to undergo frequent COVID-19 testing. Parents must consent before sending their child back to school.

The city’s public schools have been closed since Nov. 19 due to the rising COVID-19 infection rate.

Last weekend, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a phased reopening plan to bring students back.

About 190,000 students are eligible to return to classrooms in the first round of reopening, just a fraction of the more than 1 million students in the system. Most parents opted to have their kids learn remotely.

The city has not yet announced a return date for middle and high school students, but said a plan for that is in the works.

