NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of New York City’s youngest students will head back into their classrooms this week.
Elementary, 3-K and Pre-K schools will resume in person learning on Monday.
District 75 special education students will return to class on Thursday.
Students attending in person will now be required to undergo frequent COVID-19 testing. Parents must consent before sending their child back to school.
MORE: Mayor De Blasio Announces Phased Reopening Plan For NYC Public Schools; Elementary, Pre-K To Reopen Dec. 7
The city’s public schools have been closed since Nov. 19 due to the rising COVID-19 infection rate.
Last weekend, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a phased reopening plan to bring students back.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Coronavirus Vaccine FAQ From The CDC
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You In NYC
- Check NYC Testing Line Wait Times
- Resources: Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Health Experts Stress Need To Fight ‘Mask Exhaustion’
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
About 190,000 students are eligible to return to classrooms in the first round of reopening, just a fraction of the more than 1 million students in the system. Most parents opted to have their kids learn remotely.
The city has not yet announced a return date for middle and high school students, but said a plan for that is in the works.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: