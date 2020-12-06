By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re looking at a bright, but brisk finish to the weekend. Temps will struggle to get into the low 40s this afternoon, feeling more like the low 30s at best as a stiff NW breeze continues. Gusts will reach 25-30 mph at times, so bundle up if you’ll be outdoors!

It’s mostly clear and cold once again tonight. The city will drop to 30 by dawn, with 20s elsewhere. Wind chills will start out in the teens for many tomorrow morning. By Monday afternoon, temps stay chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A developing low off the Carolinas will stay to our south as it heads out to sea. By tomorrow evening, another shortwave to the north may bring a few flurries or a snow shower to the higher elevations well N&W… Catskills and Poconos. Nothing more than a few more clouds for everywhere else.

The cold hangs around through midweek before moderating. It’s a dry stretch this week with our next real risk of precip not until next weekend.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: