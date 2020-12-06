NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The co-owner of a Staten Island bar that authorities said has been defying coronavirus restrictions was arrested early Sunday after hitting a New York City Sheriff’s Deputy with a car, authorities said.

Danny Presti fled from his bar, Mac’s Public House, after deputies observed patrons entering the establishment Saturday night in violation of city and state closure orders, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said.

Deputies attempted to arrest Presti as he left the bar early Sunday, but Presti got into his car, struck a deputy and kept driving for about 100 yards even as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood, Fucito said.

Presti, 34, was eventually stopped and taken into custody, the sheriff said. Charges against him were pending.

The injured deputy was taken to Staten Island University Hospital for treatment. The deputy’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney representing the bar’s owners.

Mac’s Public House was the site of protests last week after the sheriff’s office said plainclothes officers were able to go inside and order food and beverages on Tuesday. Presti was arrested at the time.

The tavern is in an area designated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as an orange zone because of spiking COVID-19 rates and was not supposed to be serving customers indoors. But the owners had declared the bar an “autonomous zone,” a nod to protesters who claimed control over a Seattle neighborhood in June.

