NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez identified the man arrested and charged in the suspected murder of Aieshia McFadden, a mother of four who was found shot in Jersey City on Friday night.

Thaddues Williams, 37, of East Orange was taken into custody Saturday evening, the statement said.

Williams is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder, illegal weapons charges and criminal sexual contact.

Authorities found McFadden, 36, with a gunshot wound to her torso outside a store near Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue in Jersey City around 8:30 p.m. Friday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The scene was not far from the kosher grocery store where three people were shot to death in December 2019.

On Saturday, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with members of the community who knew McFadden.

“She really, really loved her children. She loved them. That’s all she talked about,” Jersey City resident Latresha Thomas said.

McFadden was a cafeteria worker at Lincoln High School.

“She had a great relationship with the kids in the building. She was just a part of the school, part of the school culture,” said Principal Chris Gadsden.

Gadsden also said he heard from the community that McFadden was around the liquor store on Friday night when a man approached and touched her inappropriately.

The case remains under an active investigation, according to the prosecutor’s office.

