NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding two men caught on video robbing another man at gunpoint in Brooklyn.
Police say the frightening incident took place around 5:50 a.m. at 57th Street near Fort Hamilton Parkway.
According to police, the two suspects hopped out of a dark Jeep and walked up to the victim. One man pulled out a gun and video shows him pointing it near the victim’s head. The victim handed over two iPhones and $200 and the suspects jumped back in the Jeep and drove off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
