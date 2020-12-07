NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)- After grasping defeat from the jaws of victory Sunday by allowing the Las Vegas Raiders to score on a Hail Mary with :05 left to win 31-28, the New York Jets have reportedly made a change at defensive coordinator. Reports indicate the team has fired Gregg Williams, ending his two year run with the team.
Jets fired DC Gregg Williams, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2020
Williams called for a blitz on that final play that left his corners in man coverage with no help over the top, leading to the touchdown by Henry Ruggs. According to ESPN, the call was an unprecedented one.
“According to research by ESPN Stats & Information, out of the 252 pass plays attempted under similar circumstances in the past 15 seasons, the Jets were the only defense to send more than six rushers.”
The Jets defensive captain, safety Marcus Maye, criticized the play call after the game saying the coaching staff needs to help the players out.
“That situation, just has to be a better call,” Maye said. “We gotta execute, but you gotta help us out at the same time.”
The Jets’ defense ranks second to last in passing yards allowed and have allowed 29.4 points per game which is 30th out of the league’s 32 teams. Now 0-12, the Jets face the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle this upcoming Sunday.
