NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a group of masked suspects caught on video robbing a bar in Brooklyn.
Surveillance video shows five men walk into Chupetas bar and nightclub shortly before 5 a.m. on Nov. 1. At least two of them appear to be wearing Halloween masks.
Police said the suspects displayed a gun and demanded cash from a 24-year-old worker.
WANTED for ROBBERY On 11/1/20 at 4:57 AM inside 87 Central Ave @NYPD83PCT five individuals entered the establishment brandishing firearms the individuals approached the victim and demanded his property Know who they are? Reward up to $2500 call 800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips. pic.twitter.com/bziJoFan8s
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 5, 2020
The victim handed over approximately $700, four cellphones and a necklace.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
