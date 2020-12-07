Developing StoryNYPD Searching For White Range Rover After 12-Year-Old Allegedly Drives Off With His 7-Year-Old Sister
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crime, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a group of masked suspects caught on video robbing a bar in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows five men walk into Chupetas bar and nightclub shortly before 5 a.m. on Nov. 1. At least two of them appear to be wearing Halloween masks.

Police said the suspects displayed a gun and demanded cash from a 24-year-old worker.

The victim handed over approximately $700, four cellphones and a necklace.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Comments

Leave a Reply