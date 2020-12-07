Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A ceremony to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor was held Monday in Manhattan.
The ceremony is to pay tribute to survivors and the more than 2,000 service members and civilians who were killed in the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
There’s also a call to action for one hero to receive posthumously the Medal of Honor for his actions. Dorie Miller served in the Navy when African Americans were allowed only to work as cooks or servers.
During the attack, Miller ran to the deck of the USS West Virginia to fire one of the big guns on the Japanese planes.
Miller died later during the war.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have DCV joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $28775 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do …….. Visit Here