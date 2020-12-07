NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – While some students return to schools, many others are taking classes completely online.

New academic performance data shows remote learning is taking a toll on students in many ways.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, 6-year-old Linda is among the majority of students taking class online.

“Sometimes they don’t want to concentrate on the screen. They want to be moving and active and that makes it very difficult,” said Linda’s mother Linda Rios.

Little Linda is autistic, making remote learning even harder.

“I know it’s really hard. You know we as parents have to be teachers too. We have to give it our all and hope for the best,” Linda Rios said.

Through statewide surveys, the Education Trust of New York found only half of parents across the state found remote learning this fall successful.

Parents were concerned that students are falling behind academically, parents wanted more consistent feedback on their child’s progress, students needed more live instruction along with access to teachers, counselors and technology.

“We’ve called for the state to provide clear and concrete examples on what instruction, services, supports for students should look like during this pandemic,” said Francisco Araiza of the Education Trust of New York.

Low income students and students of color are more likely than other students to be completely remote, and national data shows remote learning is impacting student achievement – known as learning loss – further widening disparities that existed even before the pandemic.

“We’re looking and developing more digital curriculum. We’re capturing best practices from teachers out there that are doing exceptionally good work,” said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

Carranza says he does not believe the impact is as bad in the city when compared to other school districts.

“I’m very proud of our teachers in New York City because they’re working hard to intervene,” Carranza said.

Everyone agrees nothing can replace in-person learning. Given the stakes and the circumstances, many parents are remaining optimistic.

“Let’s all take it one day at a time and everything is going to get better. Hopefully, soon,” said parent Romila Karamchand.

In the coming days, Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will unveil a plan to address student learning loss. That plan will go into effect at the next school year.

