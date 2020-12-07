Developing StoryNYPD Searching For White Range Rover After 12-Year-Old Allegedly Drives Off With His 7-Year-Old Sister
Today will be mostly to partly sunny and cold, but not quite as windy. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40° (like yesterday) with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. Temps will fall to around 30° with feels like temps in the 20s and teens.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and cold again. Expect highs around 40° with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s.

Wednesday we’ll see more clouds with perhaps a few snow/rain showers N&W. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

