By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! You’ll wanna layer up if you’re going to be outside, since it’ll feel frigid across the whole area! Expect temps in the 20s to right around 30 to start but with chills in the teens & 20s!
Expect a few clouds working in from the south this afternoon as a storm system passes us by. Most will stay dry but a few flakes or sprinkles are possible over the Jersey Shore and farther south.
Tuesday will be another cold day with sunny skies with temps around 40 once again, and Wednesday will be slightly warmer with temps in the mid 40s…but another weak disturbance to our north will bring some afternoon clouds and maybe a flurry.
The rest of the week features temps warming into the 50s with our next solid chance of precipitation not until late Friday night.