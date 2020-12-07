NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is mourning one of its own.
Larry Byrne, the department’s former deputy commissioner and chief legal officer, has died at 61 years old.
Commissioner Dermot Shea called Byrne “one of the NYPD’s top legal minds,” in a Tweet reacting to Byrne’s death Monday evening.
It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of former Deputy Commissioner Larry Byrne.
Brother of slain NYPD Officer Eddie Byrne, he went on to become one of the NYPD’s top legal minds & continue his brother’s legacy of service.
Rest in peace Larry. pic.twitter.com/0eD19BY8PP
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 7, 2020
Byrne joined the NYPD to continue his brother’s legacy of service.
Officer Eddie Byrne was 22 when he was fatally shot while protecting the home of a witness in a drug case in 1988.
