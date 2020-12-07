NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The The NYPD has issued a citywide alert looking for two kids in an SUV. One of them is believed to be driving.

A 12-year-old and his 7-year-old sibling were reported as missing Monday morning from a home on 115th Street and 133rd Avenue in South Ozone Park, Queens.

They were last seen inside a white Range Rover with the license plate FGD 4611.

The 12-year-old is believed to be behind the wheel.

They were last seen heading westbound on the Verrazano Bridge.

Police are trying to track the vehicle using E-ZPass information and license plate readers.

Police have not yet released the names of the children, and there’s no indication that they’re in danger – other than the 12-year-old may be behind the wheel.

It also wasn’t immediately clear where the children might be driving to. It’s possible they are headed towards New Jersey.

If you spot a white Range Rover with license plate FGD 4611, contact police immediately.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.

