NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A joyride spanned five hours Monday, with a boy behind the wheel and police in pursuit.

He made it more than 100 miles in the luxury SUV, with his little cousin along for the ride.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, after a multistate search, police tracked down the two kids who took off in the SUV. One of them was driving.

There were a few tense hours Monday at their home. The parents didn’t want to talk, but neighbors expressed relief the kids, 12 and 7, were found safe.

This morning, they took off in their family’s SUV from Queens, and were found – if you can believe it – at the New Jersey/Delaware border.

This whole dramatic situation may be part of a social media challenge.

Police are guarding the home on 115th Street in South Ozone Park, where two children were reported missing at 9 a.m.

Investigators say they checked surveillance footage and it showed the cousins, a 12-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl, getting inside the family’s white Range Rover after the boy took the keys.

Neighbors are incredulous.

“First of all, that’s very brave to get behind a car at 12. Not sure what’s going on, maybe some family issues, I don’t know what it is. If it’s a joyride that’s not safe at all,” said neighbor Justin Kellman.

Police used E-ZPass information and license plate readers to track the vehicle on the Verrazano Bridge around 11 a.m. Then New Jersey State Troopers spotted the SUV at one point, flashing its sirens, but the boy hit the gas and took off. Police eased off the pursuit for the safety of the children.

At 2:15 p.m., the 12-year-old used his dad’s credit card to buy cookies at a rest stop. The credit card was flagged and the kids were apprehended. They were taken into custody and are safe.

“Everyone gets a temptation at that age to do something crazy. You just hope as a parent they don’t hurt themselves or anyone else,” said neighbor Lawrence Keyser.

The children managed to avoid getting in an accident. In fact, it turns out the whole incident may have been a game, part of a social media challenge: Take a car and drive it until it runs out of gas.

Police say charges are unlikely.

Neighbors are concerned for them.

“Of course we are worried. They are like a 12-year-old kid and a 7-year-old, this is not good for the family,” said Khuram Shahzad.

The kids, whose names are being protected will be brought to an area hospital to be checked out, then taken to the 106th police precinct where they’ll be questioned and reunited with their family.

