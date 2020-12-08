CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 75-year-old man was hit in the neck by a stray bullet while lying in bed at an assisted living facility in Queens.

It happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday night at Madison York Assisted Living in Corona.

The man felt a sharp pain and was rushed to Long Island Jewish Medical Center. A CAT scan revealed the bullet. The victim received stitches.

A bullet hole was located in his window curtain at the assisted living facility.

