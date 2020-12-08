Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A festival in Mexico is being blamed for spreading coronavirus cases in New York City.
Instagram pictures show crowds of people and hardly anyone wearing a mask at the “Art With Me” event in Tulum.
The festival ran for four days in mid-November.
Checkmate Health Strategies, a private COVID care and testing company, said about 70% of the positive COVID-19 cases it recently found in the city were traced to the event.
CBS2 reached out to the festival for comment, but we have not heard back.
