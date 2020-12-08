NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials across the Tri-State Area released another round of coronavirus pandemic statistics on Tuesday, and the situation doesn’t appear to be getting any better.

New Jersey recorded nearly 100 more COVID-19 deaths.

In Connecticut, the positivity rate increased yet again.

New York City officials pushed for more people to get tested, with testing sites now available in all five boroughs.

Getting tested, they said, is most importantly a matter of life and also a matter of livelihoods, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy revealed 90 more deaths and added there are current nearly 3,500 people hospitalized.

In Connecticut, the positivity rate jumped to 8.65%, Gov. Ned Lamont said, adding 1,223 are currently hospitalized.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said if the hospitalization rate keeps climbing in New York City, indoor dining will shut down. Murphy, however, said he won’t make any decision like that based on hospitalization numbers.

“We’re looking at where the infections are and if we can strike surgically to get at those infections we will and we have,” Murphy said.

Taking a look at the hospitalization rate per 100,000 people in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “Today’s number is 2.30 per 100,000. It’s not where we want to be. We want to be under 2 per 100,000. We can expect in a matter of days new restrictions. No one’s happy about it.”

Certainly not the owner of Amelia’s Diner in SoHo. He said investing in an elaborate outdoor setup is money wasted, money they don’t really have.

“Who’s gonna sit outside and have dinner [when it’s] 20-30 degrees outside?” Niko Katehis said.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is wondering why the city is waiting to close.

“You can’t say, ‘We may shut down next week.’ You know it’s time to begin to do that process right now,” Williams said.

For now, any potential restrictions would not affect gyms or salons.

Meanwhile, more rapid testing sites are opening in New York City, including one at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday.

The city’s Test and Trace Corps is specifically out canvassing Washington Heights, Harlem, East Harlem, Chinatown, and the Lower East Side this week.

Should you test positive, in addition to contact tracing, the city will pair you up with a resource navigator.

“Who will talk to you about services we can offer to help you get through this, like free food delivery, a free hotel stay, or even for free walking your dog, if that’s what it takes for you to stay home,” Dr. Ted Long said.

