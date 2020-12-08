Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY says an EMS crew was robbed at gunpoint Monday in Brooklyn.
Fire officials said the unit responded to a bogus 911 call around 11 p.m. on Sackman Street in Brownsville.
When they arrived on the scene, their radios and other equipment were stolen.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- 12-Year-Old Queens Boy, 7-Year-Old Cousin Found Safe After Taking Parents’ SUV On Joyride To Delaware Border
- Private Testing Company Links Festival In Mexico To Coronavirus Spread In New York City
- Survey: 55% Of FDNY Members Don’t Want To Take COVID-19 Vaccine
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the incident. So far, there’s no information on any suspects.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.