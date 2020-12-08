NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a holiday season unlike any other.

Millions of Americans struggling financially are worrying about their inability to give traditional tips to deserving service workers that they depend on, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday.

‘Tis the season. Our hearts are filled with gratitude, but our wallets are not so full.

Many foregoing financial tipping are concerned, but experts say don’t sweat it.

“One of the most heartwarming gestures you can give is something that is homemade,” said Myka Meier, etiquette instructor at the Plaza Hotel. “Throw together your favorite batch of cookies, create ornaments for people that we love.”

McLogan asked Meier how to best recognize the suburban letter carrier, or garbage collector.

“In 2020, it’s all about the thought. It’s all about showing someone you care and it really doesn’t have a monetary price tag attached,” Meier said.

New Yorkers seem to agree and are already stepping up.

“Recognize all of the nurses and doctors that I know,” one person said.

“Some of the patients will bring us chocolates. I’m a nurse,” a woman said.

“Mince pies. They’re little fruit pies, but are really traditional, and easy to make,” a man said.

“Sweater, scarves, hats, we donate them,” a woman said.

“Refurbish books for young children,” another woman said.

Others told McLogan they’re giving a day pass for a local museum, a plant that keeps growing, a bottle of champagne, or picking up a little present from a struggling small business.

“I give to those who need it more than I do,” one man said.

The pet groomer, the school tutor, your massage therapist are not necessarily expecting anything.

Experts say holiday thanking during the pandemic relies more than ever on the principles of good etiquette — consideration, respect, honesty.

“A little festive message and a thank you for what they are doing,” a man said.

“Sometimes, a handwritten holiday card means more to someone than you’ll ever know. It’s tangible,” Meier said.

But if you are receiving a full paycheck, experts say it’s very kind to reflect that in your giving.

Some families are planning a holiday-themed video thank you or a virtual Secret Santa surprise.

