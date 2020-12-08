NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is disturbing new video in the shooting of a FedEx driver in Brooklyn.
The victim is seen walking out of a building after making a delivery in Brownsville on Monday morning.
Yesterday in the confines of the @NYPD73Pct, at approximately 11:15 a.m, a FedEx delivery man was exiting 395 Livonia Avenue, when he was shot in the back of the neck. @NYPDShea @NYPDChiefofDept @FedEx @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDPSA2 pic.twitter.com/mcPIVvnGh5
— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) December 8, 2020
Police said a man waiting outside shot him from behind. The driver is then seen crawling away.
He survived and is recovering, police said. The NYPD is looking for the gunman.
Police said nothing was stolen. It’s unclear why the driver was targeted.
