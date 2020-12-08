Comments
Some morning clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon. It will be cold and breezy with highs near 40° and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.
Tonight will start off mainly clear, but we’ll see an increase in clouds overnight with a chance of snow showers N&W towards daybreak. Temps will fall into the low 30s again with wind chills in the 20s.
Snow showers will swing through tomorrow with the best coverage N&W; snow showers (maybe even a little light rain) will be possible in the city. Snowfall amounts will be light, but up to a coating or so is possible N&W. It will remain cold with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50°.