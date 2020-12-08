NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Sometimes called the “other” Penn Station, Newark Penn Station is getting a major facelift.

The station is for many visitors their first introduction to New Jersey — dark, dreary and dirty, and long overdue for some tender loving care.

More than 50,000 people per day were commuting through Newark Penn before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said Tuesday it’s time the state paid attention to this historic station, which was built in 1935, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

“It is the seventh busiest rail station in the nation and it has served as the epicenter transportation in New Jersey for decades,” Oliver said.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday a $190 million state-funded program to upgrade the infrastructure and improve the overall commuter experience, and attract new business.

“The future of Newark’s economy, like economic future of the state, rides on the rails that run through here and on buses that enter and leave station, which is only a short ride from the financial capital of the world,” Murphy said.

The project is expected to create thousands of union jobs, and the first $30 million of work on the project is to begin immediately.

“We are repairing ceilings, honing terrazzo floors, replacing bathroom fixtures and upgrading lighting,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said.

Soon, work will begin on the historic tile inside, waiting room benches, and cleaning the exterior lime stone.

As the state looks to the future, and vaccines are available and workers start commuting again, Baker asked Gov. Murphy, “How can you make [people] feel comfortable enough to ride the rails?”

“One of the realities of this pandemic is that NJ Transit has been able to pursue much more aggressively that which would have been harder to pursue if at full capacities, making sure that commuting experience is safe, clean,” Murphy said.

The project is part of NJ Transit’s 10-year capital plan.

The agency said it will add customer service ambassadors to help people navigate construction.