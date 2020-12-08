NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Indoor dining could shut down again in New York City, less than three months after the ban was lifted.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, the news would be devastating to restaurants, as many are already struggling to stay open.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is giving every region in the state until the weekend to stabilize their hospitalization rates.

If they don’t, areas outside the city would have to reduce indoor dining to 25% capacity, and restaurants in the city would have to suspend it indefinitely.

The owners of Plado in the East Village told CBS2 they rely on indoor dining since they only have space for two tables outside the restaurant.

“There were days that we would have just one table,” owner Kristin Rizzo said.

So inside, they spent thousands of dollars on a new filtration system.

“They put so many regulations and protocols into place as to what you needed to do to keep open,” said Rizzo. “Now we invested money, and now you’re going to shut it down again?”

That all depends. Cuomo gave regions five days to stabilize their hospital admissions. More than 4,600 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state.

“If the hospitalization rate doesn’t stabilize in New York City, we’re going to close indoor dining,” the governor said Monday. “In the rest of the state, any region where the hospitalization rate doesn’t stabilize — they’re now at 50% capacity indoor dining, we’re going to go to 25%.”

Andrew Rigie, of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, argued while Manhattan has more restaurants than anywhere else in the state, it also has a significantly lower infection rate than other counties.

“We can’t continue to get shut down without being supported,” he said.

Blair Papagni owned Jimmy’s Diner in Williamsburg, one of many beloved restaurants that shut down for good this year.

“When we closed, we had been open almost 13 years,” she told CBS2. “Any kind of additional governmental support would have been helpful.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Mayor Bill de Blasio also weighed in Monday.

“Close the bars, keep the schools open is the best thing to do, so long as you subsidize and help the restauranteurs and the bar owners so they don’t go down,” Fauci said during Cuomo’s press conference.

“This is a temporary measure, what the governor’s talking about to get us through this last wave,” said de Blasio. “We have an opportunity, because of the vaccine, to end this second wave, and then that’s it.”

But some restaurant owners fear they may not make it that far.

“Now we’re here talking to you, but maybe in a couple months we’re not here anymore,” German Rizzo said.

“Yeah, it’s pretty frightening,” Kristin Rizzo added.

If indoor dining is shut down, outdoor dining, takeout and delivery would still be allowed.

Cuomo said, for now, those restrictions would only be for restaurants, not places like gyms or hair and nail salons.

