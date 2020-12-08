NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shaun Donovan, former Housing Secretary under President Barack Obama, is throwing his hat into the New York City mayoral race.

Donovan served as United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2009 to 2014 and Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget from 2014 to 2017.

He was born in New York City and grew up on the Upper East Side.

We are in crisis. There is fear that the New York we love won’t recover; that the damage will be too much to overcome. But in my bones I believe we will come back. And I know that we can come back stronger.#ShaunWorks4NYC Join me: https://t.co/h1PlARM9A2 pic.twitter.com/SsaPvM1pzH — Shaun Donovan (@ShaunDonovanNYC) December 8, 2020

Donovan announced his bid Tuesday morning to a virtual audience in the Bronx, explaining why he’s running.

“To repair the torn fabric of this great city that I love, to bring together all New Yorkers to rebuild from the damage done by COVID and to reimagine an innovative city that truly works for everyone,” he said.

He also served as the Commissioner of New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development from 2004 to 2009.

