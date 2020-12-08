Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An annual tradition kicked off Tuesday on Fifth Avenue for Chanukah.
Workers assembled the world’s largest menorah at 59th Street in Midtown. It stands 36 feet tall.
The youth organization Lubavitch will light the menorah each night of Chanukah, beginning Thursday.
The organization says the lighting will take on added significance this year to honor New Yorkers lost during the pandemic and spread a message of hope and healing.
