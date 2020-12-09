HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — High school course requirements are changing in Connecticut.
Beginning in the fall of 2022, all high schools will have to offer courses on African-American, Black, Puerto Rican, and Latino studies.
Connecticut is the first state in the nation requiring more culturally diverse courses.
Last week, the Connecticut State Board of Education unanimously approved the curriculum for the course, which was a final step needed to implement the requirement.
“Increasing the diversity of what we teach is critical to providing students with a better understanding of who we are as a society and where we are going,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Adding this course in our high schools will be an enormous benefit not only to our Black and Latino students, but to students of all backgrounds because everyone can benefit from these studies. This is a step that is long overdue, and I applaud the work of the General Assembly, State Board of Education, and everyone at the State Education Resource Center whose collaborative work helped get this done.”
According to state Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona, 27% of students identify as Hispanic or Latino and 13% identify as Black or African-American.
“The fact is that more inclusive, culturally relevant content in classrooms leads to greater student engagement and better outcomes for all,” Cardona said.