NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The COVID pandemic is driving the city’s homeless crisis to record numbers.
Advocates say the number of single adults in city shelters has hit an all-time high of more than 20,000.
The number doesn’t include the homeless in systems run by private groups.
“This crisis of epic proportions is a result of multiple economic and policy failings, including severe lack of housing for single adults, and importantly a lack of supportive housing for adults living with serious mental illness, substance use disorder, or other disabilities,” said Giselle Routhier of the Coalition for the Homeless.
Advocates say there were more than 15,000 single men in city shelters in October, according to the latest statistics, and more than 4,900 single women.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city has a pathway to get them affordable housing and the services they need.
