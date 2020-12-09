Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An armed robbery was caught on camera at a Hell’s Kitchen grocery store.
It happened early Saturday morning on 10th Avenue near 48th Street.
Surveillance video shows two men enter the store, one armed with a gun.
Police said the suspects demanded cash from a 17-year-old worker, grabbing about $100 before fleeing.
No one was hurt.
Police hope someone can help identify the suspects, despite the masks and heavy clothing.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.