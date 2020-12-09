CBSN New YorkWatch Now
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — COVID-19 cases are rising around the Tri-State Area, including on Long Island. 

Suffolk County reported more than 1,100 new cases Tuesday.

Back in the beginning of November, only 66 cases were reported.

Nassau County has a test positivity rate of 5.8%. County Executive Laura Curran says that is the highest number in months.

There’s also now community spread, with the disease infecting people among all age groups.

