HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey is bracing for a big surge in COVID cases next week, and models show that the second wave is expected to continue through February.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, the troubling forecast has some municipalities taking extra precautions.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla is encouraging employees of businesses to get tested at a new site at 124 Grand Street after contact tracing indicated that recent cases were linked to employees at bars and restaurants.

“We want to make sure that not just all residents, but also people who work for businesses in Hoboken are protected and safe, and also can provide that measure of safety to residents and customers as well,” Bhalla said.

Statewide, New Jersey is seeing some of its highest case counts yet, surpassing moderate models the Health Department previously projected. Those moderate outcomes assumed significant social distancing, everyone wearing masks, without superspreader events.

The models last week had New Jersey peaking around 5,400 daily cases by mid-December and 5,000 hospitalizations by New Years day, but the Garden State has already surpassed this, with a record-breaking weekend of 6,000 cases Saturday, and high numbers throughout the week so far.

Dr. Perry Halkitis, dean of Rutgers School of Public Health, says the Health Department was too conservative in its estimate.

“I don’t think they recognize how much risk was actually occurring because the models were based on previous behavior, and we had no previous behavior around Thanksgiving or the holidays. And as a result, they just assumed people were going to be engaging in mitigation strategies,” Dr. Halkitis said.

Many of these cases are attributed to Thanksgiving gatherings.

“Is this a warning for the upcoming holidays?” Baker asked.

Dr. Halkitis said he believes the next two months will probably be the worst in the nation and in New Jersey.

“This is a huge warning for us about the holidays,” he added.

Gov. Murphy was expected to reveal more details on the projections in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

