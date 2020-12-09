CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Snow showers will push into our N&W suburbs this morning; sct’d snow showers will push into our area late this morning and into the afternoon. And again, I wouldn’t be surprised if a little light rain mixes in, especially around the city/coast. Snow accumulations will be mainly N&W and up to a 1/2″ or so. As far as temperatures go, expect a high near 40°, but it will never feel like it because of the wind… just the 20s and 30s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. Temps will fall into the 30s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50°.

(Credit: CBS2)

On Friday we’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Comments

Leave a Reply