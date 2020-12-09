Comments
Snow showers will push into our N&W suburbs this morning; sct’d snow showers will push into our area late this morning and into the afternoon. And again, I wouldn’t be surprised if a little light rain mixes in, especially around the city/coast. Snow accumulations will be mainly N&W and up to a 1/2″ or so. As far as temperatures go, expect a high near 40°, but it will never feel like it because of the wind… just the 20s and 30s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. Temps will fall into the 30s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50°.
On Friday we’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 50s.