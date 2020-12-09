NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fender bender led to an armed confrontation in the Bronx.
It happened Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1:50 p.m. on Lawton Avenue near Huntington Avenue in Throggs Neck.
According to police, a 24-year-old man was involved in a minor car crash. As he started to take pictures of the damage with his cell phone, a man and a woman attempted to take his phone. The man who was trying to get the phone then pulled out a gun and fired a shot near the victim.
Police have released images of the female suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
