NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wild brawl was caught on camera Saturday in Times Square.

Social media video shows two men trampled by police horses when the NYPD tried to intervene.

Two men can be seen fighting on the ground, then being stepped on by a mounted unit.

It does not appear either man was hurt by the horses.

A 20-year-old was treated for an injury he suffered during the fight, and the other man ran off.

Police said there was another fight in the area at the same time. A 22-year-old man was hurt in that incident.

