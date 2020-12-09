NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More restrictions could be on the way as coronavirus cases continue to spread throughout the Tri-State Area.

If New York City’s hospitalization rate doesn’t come down, indoor dining will be forced to shut down.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made clear Tuesday even more restrictions could be coming, leaving many businesses on edge.

“We won’t be able to survive without inside dining,” Tony Pacalini, of Umberto’s Clam House, told CBS2.

“Who’s going to sit outside and have dinner at 20-30 degrees outside?” Niko Katehis, of Amelia’s Diner, asked.

They’re among the anxious city business owners after the mayor announced more closures could come.

“We expect, in a matter of days, new restrictions,” de Blasio said Tuesday. “No one’s happy about it.”

“You can’t say, ‘We may shut down.’ You know it’s time to begin that process right now,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Monday that the city could losing indoor dining if the hospitalization rate keeps climbing.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said he won’t make any decisions like that based on hospital numbers.

“We’re looking at where the infections are, and if we can strike surgically to get those infections, we will and we have,” he said Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise, and the fear is more are on the horizon.

“The effects of Thanksgiving won’t fully be understood until two weeks after. So that mark comes toward the end of this week,” University Hospital President & CEO Dr. Shereef Elnahal told CBS2. “Even after that, the days after that, could be revealing as well.”

In Connecticut, the positivity rate jumped to 8.6%. All three states are pushing the importance of testing.

New York City’s test and trace corps is out canvassing in Washington Heights, Harlem, East Harlem, Chinatown and Lower East Side this week, offering those who tested positive a resource navigator.

“We can offer to help you get through this, like free food delivery, a free hotel stay, or even for free walking your dog, if that’s what it takes for you to stay home,” said Dr. Ted Long.

All states are also pushing the importance of isolating, especially for the holidays. A major concern is the holiday spike that Dr. Anthony Fauci warned about.

