JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It has been one year since a shootout in Jersey City left six people dead, including veteran Det. Joseph Seals.
A virtual remembrance will be held Thursday to honor the lives lost on that day.
The Jersey City police department will also hold a commemoration at the cemetery where Seals, a married father of five, was shot and killed.
His killers would later open fire inside a kosher market, killing three more people.
Both shooters will killed by police during an hours-long standoff.
