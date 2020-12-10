Comments
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy on Long Island.
Kaecyn Smith was last seen with a relative, 22-year-old Kayla Smith, on Beverly Road in Hempstead around 12 a.m. on Dec. 4.
Police now believe Kaecyn is in imminent danger.
Police believe Smith and Kaecyn may be in the Aquebogue area in Suffolk County.
Anyone who sees Smith or Kaecyn or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office at (631) 852-2286.
